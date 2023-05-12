Patch 1.4.3

We have managed to address most of the bugs reported to us on Discord and via email over the past two weeks.
At the same time, we are still working on improving NPC behavior. There has been progress on that front but it is still very much under the hood. Essentially, we have reduced the complexity of the underlying systems, which was a necessary step on our way to create better and more complex behavior.
Bug Fixes
- NPC groups with different creature types behave more consistently.
- When generating a new world after playing another, your reputation in Haven is set correctly.
- Potential fix for the issue that you cannot eat a shared meal in the inn.
- If it isn’t common knowledge already, you can correctly study the Spiced Tonic Recipe.
- Being encumbered no longer incurs a penalty on fortune tests while camping.
- Items, gear, and arrows taken from a stack should always be taken from the smallest stack first.
- The ‘find rare book’ challenge can be completed correctly.
- The Skye Halo and similar items that protect against ‘Lost’ work correctly.
- Prevents inner rooms cutting off level entrances.
- Bows offered in trade or found in chests display their description correctly.
- The Miserable status indicates it can be removed by eating a hot meal.
- When gloom causes you to lose hope it is not doubled.
- Fixing another instance where the Wayfarer got stuck crossing bridges across shallow water.
- Potential fix for waypoints placed on stairs interfering with the wayfarers ability to climb them.
- Prevents blocking assets from spawning too close to stairs.
- The recipe for Refreshing Liqueur is displayed correctly.
- Rummaging through old libraries can no longer yield an ‘item.loreBook’.
- Adjusted the wording for when you find a potion or a flask in an old library.
