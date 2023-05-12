Early Access Update 11/5/2023 - 0.202(i) - Important Bugfixes

Change log 11/5/2023 | Version 0.202(i)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Mist load crash (possibly caused by props being visible in-combat). (Community find by Kiro Rain)
- Fixed possible crash due to dead/missing player characters when mist ends (Community find by Kiro Rain)
- Fixed mist re-rolling when loading the game out of combat
Minifixes:
- Fixed typing feedback toggles map via hotkey (community find by RedditN1ck)
- Fixed oddities displaying "speech bubbles" when they're inactive & loaded (Community find by Akarnor)
Changed files in this update