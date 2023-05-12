- Fixed step sequencer not loading from old template files
- Smooth loading of VFX (Async loading)
- New set of audio reactive VFX added
- User audio now loaded on first open of the browser with progress on the HUD
Tranzient update for 12 May 2023
Hotfix + new VFX
