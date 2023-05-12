 Skip to content

Tranzient update for 12 May 2023

Hotfix + new VFX

Share · View all patches · Build 11220133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed step sequencer not loading from old template files
  • Smooth loading of VFX (Async loading)
  • New set of audio reactive VFX added
  • User audio now loaded on first open of the browser with progress on the HUD

Changed files in this update

AliveInMusic Content Depot 903911
