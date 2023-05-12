Unscheduled Maintenance - May 12th

Share · View all patches · Build 11220123 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 19:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Mabinogi will have an unscheduled maintenance on May 12th. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Maintenance is expected to begin at 12:00 PM PDT and last approximately 2 hours.

Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

-Time-

Friday, May 12th



Pacific (PDT, UTC -7): 12:00 - 2:00 PM

Eastern (EDT, UTC -4): 3:00 - 5:00 PM

Paris (CEST, UTC+2): 9:00 - 11:00 PM

To address the following:

The following known issue will be resolved. Affected players will receive an equal amount of exploration statues with the correct EXP amount in a future maintenance. Thank you for your patience. Known Issue : The exploration statues (Serving Crock (Tradable), Small Hippo Statue (Tradable), and Tabula Ocular (Tradable)) acquired when opening an Inquisitor's Box are incorrectly giving 0 exploration EXP when sold. This issue will require further investigation. However, rest assured that the proper amount of statues with EXP will be granted in the near future. You can hold on to the statues or discard them without worry.



We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.