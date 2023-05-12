 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 12 May 2023

Update v.0.2.102

Build 11220038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Translation
The minimum shadow settings have been adjusted.
Validation of the shield quest

Change :
Textures (Little House)
Behaviour of the entity during the hunt. (switch target)
Tooltips frame
The range of the sound of gunfire is greater.

