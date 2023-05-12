Update 1.0.9



Hi everybody! ːPhhelperː

Another update is out! ːPduckː

Somehow I had managed to keep an outdated version of the music in the release so this update mainly updates the music to the proper remastered high quality version that was intended. Because of the much higher quality of the sound it is an 100 mb update ːPcatː

I also wanted to take the timely opportunity to announce that the soundtrack for the game will soon be released! ːPfrogː

As for next I am currently working on fixing the persistent bug where there could start an "acorn rain" from a single point on the Oak Tree. I hope to have a fix out for this soon! I am sure some of you will miss this "bug" though ːPhhelperː ːPdolphː

Thank you so much for all the feedback and reviews so far! It is so fun to read and all the amazing ideas for the game! ːPhelperːːPpigːːPhenːːPsheepːːPcowːːPdogːːPmagpieːːPfoxːːPbunnyːːPwolfː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091920/Plantera_2_Golden_Acorn/