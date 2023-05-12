- Removed Rev Limiter from Super Stock since it was acting as a traction control device.
- Added 92 Syclone Super Stock.
- All trees are now running on the mandated 0.7-1.3 sec randomness.
- Added Default Weather button.
- Added Custom Color option for 02 Camaro and 92 Syclone.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 12 May 2023
v0.011 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
