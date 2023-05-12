 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 12 May 2023

v0.011 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Rev Limiter from Super Stock since it was acting as a traction control device.
  • Added 92 Syclone Super Stock.
  • All trees are now running on the mandated 0.7-1.3 sec randomness.
  • Added Default Weather button.
  • Added Custom Color option for 02 Camaro and 92 Syclone.

