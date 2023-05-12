Dwarven Realms Season 10

Hello Realm Protectors.

This season is a minor release. Last season there was heavy focus on testing how the game plays out, along with hammering a lot of the bugs and meta rate. This left very little time for fixing and creating new content. We have started a huge focus on optimization but, unfortunately, it will take a few more patches before signficant improvements will be shown.

There are a few changes we hoped will be ready for release but it will take more time and are planned to be released through the duration of the season. This season will last 3 weeks. As always, if you have any questions feel free to contact us on Discord.

Have fun