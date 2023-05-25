Diluvian Winds Early Access Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

Diluvian Winds has officially entered in its early access phase, and we are SO excited for this! 🎉

FEATURES:

2 survival paths: Land and Underwater

10 traveler species: Otter, Beaver, Bear, Mouse, Squirrel, Turtle, Salamander, Duck, Frog and Kingfisher

30+ rooms

5 story chapters

Sandbox mode

Once again, thank you so much for your feedback and continous support! We really hope you will have an amazing time playing Diluvian Winds. ♥

Also, stay tuned as we'll share our roadmap with you very soon, so you'll learn more about what we've planned in terms of content thoughout the early access.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1561040/Diluvian_Winds/

👾 Give us your feedback on Discord: https://discord.gg/ucfSenqDET

Have fun, everyone!

-Alambik Studio & Goblinz Publishing