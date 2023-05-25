Diluvian Winds Early Access Out Now!

Hi everyone,
Diluvian Winds has officially entered in its early access phase, and we are SO excited for this! 🎉
FEATURES:
- 2 survival paths: Land and Underwater
- 10 traveler species: Otter, Beaver, Bear, Mouse, Squirrel, Turtle, Salamander, Duck, Frog and Kingfisher
- 30+ rooms
- 5 story chapters
- Sandbox mode
Once again, thank you so much for your feedback and continous support! We really hope you will have an amazing time playing Diluvian Winds. ♥
Also, stay tuned as we'll share our roadmap with you very soon, so you'll learn more about what we've planned in terms of content thoughout the early access.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1561040/Diluvian_Winds/
👾 Give us your feedback on Discord: https://discord.gg/ucfSenqDET
Have fun, everyone!
-Alambik Studio & Goblinz Publishing