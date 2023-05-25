 Skip to content

Diluvian Winds update for 25 May 2023

Diluvian Winds Early Access Out Now!

Hi everyone,

Diluvian Winds has officially entered in its early access phase, and we are SO excited for this! 🎉

FEATURES:
  • 2 survival paths: Land and Underwater
  • 10 traveler species: Otter, Beaver, Bear, Mouse, Squirrel, Turtle, Salamander, Duck, Frog and Kingfisher
  • 30+ rooms
  • 5 story chapters
  • Sandbox mode

Once again, thank you so much for your feedback and continous support! We really hope you will have an amazing time playing Diluvian Winds. ♥
Also, stay tuned as we'll share our roadmap with you very soon, so you'll learn more about what we've planned in terms of content thoughout the early access.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1561040/Diluvian_Winds/

👾 Give us your feedback on Discord: https://discord.gg/ucfSenqDET

Have fun, everyone!

-Alambik Studio & Goblinz Publishing

