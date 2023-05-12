Update 14 - Status effect kills

Hi,
There's quite a few changes in this update.
- Status effects now do double the damage to enemies. Damage to players remain the same.
- The flintlock pistol was given a significant boost and it can now shoot through enemies, hitting up to 4 at a time!
- Critical hits now do at least double damage!
- Enemies that die from status effects (e.g. fire) that was caused by a player, will now be added to that player's kills.
- If an enemy was standing right on top of you, some weapons did not fire. This was fixed.
- If you stand still for a few seconds, enemies will start spawning in all directions around you. Previously they always spawned in the last direction moved.
- Exp crystals were modified for better stacking. The cyan crystals were added.
- Some weapons were rebalanced. A few of the less powerful weapons were given a boost.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update