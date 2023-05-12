 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 12 May 2023

Update 14 - Status effect kills

Update 14 - Build 11219952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

There's quite a few changes in this update.

  • Status effects now do double the damage to enemies. Damage to players remain the same.
  • The flintlock pistol was given a significant boost and it can now shoot through enemies, hitting up to 4 at a time!
  • Critical hits now do at least double damage!
  • Enemies that die from status effects (e.g. fire) that was caused by a player, will now be added to that player's kills.
  • If an enemy was standing right on top of you, some weapons did not fire. This was fixed.
  • If you stand still for a few seconds, enemies will start spawning in all directions around you. Previously they always spawned in the last direction moved.
  • Exp crystals were modified for better stacking. The cyan crystals were added.
  • Some weapons were rebalanced. A few of the less powerful weapons were given a boost.

Till later,
André

