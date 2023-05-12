Patch notes V.0.1.30

Hey everyone, we have a fresh and juicy update for you. New location and boss with an enemy, trading cards, saving the game, quality of life improvements, and rebalance. Let's dive into the details:

Improvements

Brand new location with new unique boss and creature...also there are tornadoes! Prepare your spells and don't forget about the safety belt, it's gonna be a wild trip!

Trading Cards! Badges! Backgrounds! Emoticons! All this is now available via Steam, we've put lots of effort and love into them and hope you will enjoy collecting them all!

You gave us feedback about saving progress, and we heard it. From now on you can exit the game and after, continue your run. Just be aware that after loading you will begin from the start of the Сhapter.

Scaling UI options! If you would like to make an in-game UI smaller or bigger - this option is for you. It will be helpful both for someone who would like more space and for someone who plays the game on a smaller screen which makes text harder to read.

We reforged the balance of the game, and now you will have many more lootable objects per Chapter, keep in mind that opening them all will require extra effort.

As we are implementing new localizations we updated all the fonts of the game as well to support extra characters and symbols. They are now stronger, and faster they are better!

We've read that some of you didn't quite like the basic parameters of Vitreous broom, so we refined them. Also, this broom has a reworked ultimate ability!

You can now destroy acid bubbles of Bolotyanyk on the Swamp location, it's not like he will be happy about it though.

Hola amigos! We now fully support Spanish localization. If we will gather enough requests for your preferred language we might add it next updates as well, so just make your localization branch on forums and see how many players are also awaiting it!

Did you know that working without focus is not effective? Well, now that we know it, it's time to practice it properly - let's not work at all if we lose focus. We applied this philosophy to our game as well, and now you have the option to freeze the game when you switched the game window to something else.

For those of you who like a clear view we added an option to hide damage numbers, so you can see more clearly how enemies receive spells in their demon faces.

Healing totem gained more power, it will now give 5hp to your companions and 1hp directly to you.

We tweaked the balance of a few spells like Bubbles and Ecballium. This rebalance reduces charges in one and increases damage speed for the other.

Bug fixes