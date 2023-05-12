 Skip to content

Starship Troopers: Terran Command update for 12 May 2023

Starship Troopers: Terran Command New Achievements Beta Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11219857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are glad to announce that achievements are now available in the open beta version of Starship Troopers: Terran Command. Each campaign scenario has two unique achievements that can be earned by the most skilled and bravest Troopers out there. In addition, there is a set of global achievements related to your performance across the game.
Join the open beta today and be one of the first to try out the new features and gameplay improvements currently being developed. To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps:

  • Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library
  • Click on Properties
  • Click on Betas
  • Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"
  • Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta

We expect the best and we give the best. Have fun.
Service Guarantees Citizenship!

Changed depots in master branch

Starship Troopers - Terran Command Content Depot 1202131
