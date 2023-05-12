Starship Troopers: Terran Command New Achievements Beta Now Available

We are glad to announce that achievements are now available in the open beta version of Starship Troopers: Terran Command. Each campaign scenario has two unique achievements that can be earned by the most skilled and bravest Troopers out there. In addition, there is a set of global achievements related to your performance across the game.

Join the open beta today and be one of the first to try out the new features and gameplay improvements currently being developed. To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps:

Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library

Click on Properties

Click on Betas

Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"

Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta

We expect the best and we give the best. Have fun.

Service Guarantees Citizenship!