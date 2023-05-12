Oracle Update

New
- New Playable Character - The Oracle: Starts with the new Oracle's Eye emblem (see below), chooses any defensive spell at level 3, and chooses any expert spell at level 5, but has worse stats. (Unlocked by winning a run with the Alchemist)
- New Emblem - Oracle's Eye: Whenever you use the reroll altar, you may use it again to undo the reroll and regain your reroll token any number of times. (Unlocked by winning a run with the new Oracle character).
- New Spell (Basic) - Ignite: Create small columns of explosions in 4 directions, dealing (80% power) fire damage to enemies.
- New Spell (Basic) - Lash: Crack a whip of electricity towards target direction, dealing (65% power) lightning damage to enemies.
- New Spell (Basic) - Ravage: Channel to summon a mouth familiar that bites enemies in front of you, dealing (340% power) arcane damage per second.
- New Spell (Expert) - Buzzsaw: You gain a buzzsaw familiar. Casts recall the buzzsaw to your current position, dealing (450% power) arcane damage to enemies it passes through.
- New Elite - Yellow (Mortar): Regularly launches a barrage of small missiles at random nearby positions.
- Reworked Rune - Apparition (Terrify) (previously Entourage): When spirits spawn, they fear enemies within 4 tiles for 3.5 seconds. Each enemy can only be feared once in this way.
- Reworked Rune - Dragon's Breath (Brood) (previously Hyperventilate): You gain 4 egg familiars that surround you. This spell no longer has a cooldown or mana cost but consumes the egg in target direction to unleash a cone of fire that deals (300% power) fire damage. Eggs respawn after 12 seconds (affected by cooldown speed).
- Reworked Rune - Dragon's Breath (Inferno) (previously Wildfire): Instead unleashes a circle of fire around you, damaging and knocking back enemies within 5 tiles.
- Reworked Rune - Drain Soul (Empower) (previously Masochism): Each enemy drained grants you 1 bonus power 30 seconds. This bonus is reset whenever you cast this spell.
- Reworked Rune - Drain Soul (Seize) (previously Horrify): Affected enemies are instead pulled towards you and stunned for 4 seconds.
- Reworked Rune - Fireball (Wildfire) (previously Amplify): This spell now deals (50% power) fire damage but you gain a stack whenever you cast any other spell (up to 8 stacks). Casting this spell consumes all stacks to trigger an additional cast per stack.
- Reworked Rune - Lava Chakram (Trinity) (previously Buzzsaw): This spell now has a 7 second cooldown but summons 3 chakrams, each dealing arcane damage, lightning damage, and fire damage.
- Reworked Rune - Storm Spear (Quiver) (previously Ricochet): This spell no longer costs mana but you only have 5 spears to throw. Spears embed themselves in walls and are automatically collected when you are nearby or after 8 seconds.
- Reworked Emblem - Tranquility (previously Meditate): After not casting any spells for 2 seconds, you gain 6 bonus life regeneration for 5 seconds.
- Reworked Emblem - Withdraw: Whenever you cast a defensive spell, all damage you take is reduced by 50% for 4 seconds.
- Reworked Elite - Purple (Infested) (previously Gembound): Spawns melee spider enemies upon death.
Player
- The Alchemist: Base power reduced from 90 to 80, base life reduced from 120 to 100, now unlocked by winning a run with the Neophyte.
- The Neophyte: Base power reduced from 100 to 90, base life reduced from 150 to 120.
- Player is now invulnerable after a run to prevent death during victory cutscene.
- Base critical hit damage increased from 130% to 150%.
Spells
- Any unlocked basic spell and any unlocked primary spell can be chosen at the start of every run.
- Added a random altar to the initial spell selection phase, allowing the player to choose a random basic and/or primary starting spell.
- Locked spells now show unlock requirements when moused over and have a greyed-out spell icon instead of a generic lock icon in the spell encyclopedia.
- Apparition: Spirit attack cooldown increased from 0.33 seconds to 0.5.
- Black Hole: Radius reduced from 6 tiles to 5, cooldown reduced from 9 seconds to 8 but cooldown timer only starts after the black hole expires.
- Chain Lightning: Damage increased from 140% of power to 150%.
- Dragon's Breath: Cooldown increased from 7 seconds to 9.
- Drain Soul: No longer slows enemies, now knocks enemies back, life bonus per stack reduced from 3% to 2%, cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 12.
- Fireball: Damage increased from 85% of power to 100%, damage radius increased slightly.
- Grasping Vines: Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 5 but cooldown timer only starts after the vines expire.
- Power Fist: Damage increased from 50% of power to 70% and 140% to 180% for third casts.
- Solar Beam: Maximum damage increased from 390% of power to 450%.
Runes
- Fireball (Splitter): Damage increased from 35% of power to 45%, spread reduced from 40 degrees to 30.
- Meteor Form (Slam): Now deals bonus damage equal to 200% of maximum life.
- Power Fist (Slugger): Spell damage no longer reduced.
- Solar Beam (Overheat): Now only prevents casting this spell instead of all fire spells, heat gained reduced from 40 per second to 30, heat decay reduced from 46 per second to 10.
- Solar Beam (Prism): Rune renamed to Refraction.
- Static Discharge (Zap): Stun duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2.
Emblems
- Locked emblems now show unlock requirements when moused over and have a greyed-out emblem icon instead of a generic lock icon in the emblem encyclopedia.
- All Invocation emblems now also grant 1 stack per second while channeling (affected by attack speed).
- Agony's Insight: Cooldown timer reduction reduced from 1 second to 0.5.
- Alchemy: Now unlocked by winning a run with the Alchemist.
- Berserker: No longer grants healing from spell damage dealt, kill threshold reduced from 100 to 80.
- Blessing of Brutality: Bonus critical hit damage increased from 40% to 50%.
- Death Defiance: Revive effect no longer refreshes upon entering a new arena.
- Dragon Heart: Damage increased from 40 to 50.
- Dynamo: Damage bonus increased from 25% to 30%.
- Frenzy: Now also grants 1 stack per second while channeling (affected by attack speed).
- Hunter's Dash: Bonus damage increased from 15% to 20%.
- Kill Time: Cooldown timer reduction reduced from 1 second to 0.5.
- Simplicity: Damage bonus increased from 10% per rank to 15%.
- Withdraw: Damage reduction increased from 50% to 75%, duration increased from 4 seconds to 4.5.
Enemies
- Flat life bonus for all elites increased.
- Boss - The Conservator: "Roosting" no longer speeds up but instead speeds up the clock tick rate and all enemies by 15% for the duration, no longer heals while "roosting".
- Boss - The Warden: Flail no longer deals contact damage or fires projectiles, new key throw attack added, flail sprite changed.
- Bomb Fly: Sprites changed.
- Clockwork Cannon: Drone explosion radius and damage reduced.
- Clockwork Golem: Damage reduced.
- Giant Frog: Attack range significantly reduced.
- Spinner: Move speed while spinning increased, attack delay reduced.
Other
- Poison damage significantly reduced.
- Added grates to sewers arena, allowing the player to walk over gutters at specific areas without being poisoned.
- Jumping movement distance is no longer affected by move speed modifiers - now only the jump rest time is affected.
- Floating text for player damage taken now includes an icon indicating the type of damage (melee, ranged, or true).
- Changed how enemy AI is handled to increase game performance.
- Added the Native Mouse Lock extension by YellowAfterlife so players cannot click out of window/monitor while in combat.
- Added a quick restart option to the pause and post-game menus.
- Post-game screen can now be sped up by left-clicking and shows the current character name.
- Reduced gems requirement for all unlocks.
- Changed the stat icons for maximum life and life regen.
- Tome - Attack Speed: Bonus increased from 3.5% to 4%.
- Tome - Critical Hit Damage: Bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
- Tome - Maximum Life: Bonus increased from 8 to 10.
- Tome - Power: Bonus increased from 5 to 6.
Bug Fixes
- Changed how sound effects play to avoid audio glitches that some players were experiencing.
- Fixed bug where the Adrenaline and Grit emblems could unintentionally provide extra bonuses.
- Fixed visual bug to prevent challenge invasion banner message from appearing while player is dead or dying.
