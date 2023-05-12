 Skip to content

Creepy Tale 2 update for 12 May 2023

Creepy Tale 2 fully supports mac OS! Now the game works stably on all processors

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Amazing news!
Creepy Tale 2 fully supports mac OS! Now the game works stably on all processors.

