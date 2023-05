Share · View all patches · Build 11219698 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 16:09:39 UTC by Wendy

The content of the 0.1.5.2 Hotfix is as follows:

Fixed a bug that caused engine sound effects to play repeatedly when switching between teammate and enemy aircraft views.

Corrected some text errors in the game database.

Added a new radar APG-73 and updated the radar of the FA-18C to APG-73.