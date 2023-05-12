 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 12 May 2023

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 12, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11219655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop.

  • Added several community challenge modes to Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces.
  • Fixed a bug causing anti-cheat to fail to initialize on the sg-servers and Steampunk ranked dedicated servers.
  • Added ASRD Tennessee to the Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces server list.
  • Fixed menuselect commands not being forwarded to VScript.
  • Fixed menus created by VScript or SourceMod disappearing after 5 seconds even if their timeout was longer.
  • Updated Steam API to version 1.57.
  • Prevented servers from running non-whitelisted console commands on clients. Please report any case where this breaks something.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link