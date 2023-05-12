Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 12, 2023

An update has been released for Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop.
- Added several community challenge modes to Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces.
- Fixed a bug causing anti-cheat to fail to initialize on the sg-servers and Steampunk ranked dedicated servers.
- Added ASRD Tennessee to the Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces server list.
- Fixed menuselect commands not being forwarded to VScript.
- Fixed menus created by VScript or SourceMod disappearing after 5 seconds even if their timeout was longer.
- Updated Steam API to version 1.57.
- Prevented servers from running non-whitelisted console commands on clients. Please report any case where this breaks something.
