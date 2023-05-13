Season One is Live!

Season One – The Terror Woods
Experience an exciting journey through Terror Woods, where you can explore an all-new dungeon and discover a range of brand-new crafting items. The first season also introduces the strategic use of traps to defend your stronghold against The Horde, along with the ability to engage in animal husbandry by raising your own herd animals. While exploring Terror Woods, players can also collect tomes of learning that unlock new crafting recipes, as well as crystals that enable the creation of new workstations. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the rarest item in each area - the totems that are required to open the gate to the next area and season!
Highlights
- Several new food items that give various stat bonuses.
- Dozens of new recipes to craft for weapons, armor, food, wisps, and more!
- Several new updates to the building system.
- New monsters.
- Tons of new loot!
- Horde chests that carry new treasure.
- Over 200 bug fixes and balancing changes.
- Updated user interface with new looks and functionality.
- Several performance improvements.
- Sleep at beds now! (Press F when looking at a bed)
- New dungeons.
- New potion system.
- Raise chickens and pigs.
Changed files in this update