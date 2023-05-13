Season One is Live!

Season One – The Terror Woods

Experience an exciting journey through Terror Woods, where you can explore an all-new dungeon and discover a range of brand-new crafting items. The first season also introduces the strategic use of traps to defend your stronghold against The Horde, along with the ability to engage in animal husbandry by raising your own herd animals. While exploring Terror Woods, players can also collect tomes of learning that unlock new crafting recipes, as well as crystals that enable the creation of new workstations. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the rarest item in each area - the totems that are required to open the gate to the next area and season!

