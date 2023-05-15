- Added “The Shadow” as a playable character.
- Added two new sponsorships, “Lucky Iron Fist” and “Secret Bottom”.
- Further CPU player shot logic improvements.
- Left stick controls both power and direction input, and other minor control updates.
- Improved ability collision detection.
- Danger zones now scale correctly when they are affected by sponsorships.
- Ball-B-Still and Spring Along sponsorships are no longer activated when dismissing tutorial prompts.
- Pots will now break correctly when taking a shot from close to them.
- Players can now re-spot their balls in the correct position after the Wizard uses Quantum Conundrum.
- Various minor UI improvements.
Dungeon Golf Playtest update for 15 May 2023
V0.4 Steam Sports Fest 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
