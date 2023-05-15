 Skip to content

Dungeon Golf Playtest update for 15 May 2023

V0.4 Steam Sports Fest 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added “The Shadow” as a playable character.
  • Added two new sponsorships, “Lucky Iron Fist” and “Secret Bottom”.
  • Further CPU player shot logic improvements.
  • Left stick controls both power and direction input, and other minor control updates.
  • Improved ability collision detection.
  • Danger zones now scale correctly when they are affected by sponsorships.
  • Ball-B-Still and Spring Along sponsorships are no longer activated when dismissing tutorial prompts.
  • Pots will now break correctly when taking a shot from close to them.
  • Players can now re-spot their balls in the correct position after the Wizard uses Quantum Conundrum.
  • Various minor UI improvements.

