Mercury Fallen update for 12 May 2023

Minor Update 36.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11219460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes

  • Fixed: Overlapping required items quantity values in construction info panel
  • Fixed: Game crash when loading a save game containing mess objects such as mold, water etc.
  • Fixed: Colonists stuck trying to perform sad pacing action if starting tile is not valid
  • Fixed: Surface resource deposit amount not showing correct depth amount if depth is depleted while the resource info panel is open
  • Fixed: After moving an object, clicking on another object does not change the selection

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
