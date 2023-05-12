Minor Update 36.4

Release Notes
- Fixed: Overlapping required items quantity values in construction info panel
- Fixed: Game crash when loading a save game containing mess objects such as mold, water etc.
- Fixed: Colonists stuck trying to perform sad pacing action if starting tile is not valid
- Fixed: Surface resource deposit amount not showing correct depth amount if depth is depleted while the resource info panel is open
- Fixed: After moving an object, clicking on another object does not change the selection
Changed files in this update