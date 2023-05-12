 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 12 May 2023

Update v0.10.0.1

Build 11219427

Hello everyone!
Here are a few fixes thanks to your most recent feedback:

  • Raid shrine bosses followed you to Gnöki’s realm and the room before the final boss. This has been fixed and they no longer do.
  • End boss in Svartalfheim (Sindri and Brok fight) makes the game crash in some cases. Today’s minor fixes are trying to improve this issue, but we’re still working on it.
  • Minor performance fixes.

Thank you so much for all your feedback, we’re so happy you’re liking the new realm!

Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.

Have a nice weekend!

