-Fixed killfloor being too high on Warp
-Added missing killfloor on World 3 Start
-Added missing spawnpoint to Space
-Sped up screen transitions
-Fixed falling twice from killfloors
-Fixed falling after clearing goal
-Added a light to Ziggurat
C.B.T update for 12 May 2023
Patch 1.0.1
-Fixed killfloor being too high on Warp
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update