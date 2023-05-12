 Skip to content

C.B.T update for 12 May 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11219340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed killfloor being too high on Warp
-Added missing killfloor on World 3 Start
-Added missing spawnpoint to Space
-Sped up screen transitions
-Fixed falling twice from killfloors
-Fixed falling after clearing goal
-Added a light to Ziggurat

