Today, we are thrilled to share with you the details of the highly-anticipated Primal Survivors 1.0 Release! We are team of two indie developers that has been hard at work over the past two months, and we couldn't be more excited to present you with the most significant update yet, packed with a host of incredible new features and crucial fixes.

So, without further ado, let's dive into what's in store for you in Primal Survivors 1.0:

New Features:

Weapons: Prepare to face the challenges ahead with four brand new, formidable weapons that will help you conquer the untamed wilderness. Each weapon offers a unique playstyle, ensuring an exciting and diverse combat experience.

Classes: Discover four new character classes, each with their own distinct abilities and strengths. Choose the class that suits your playstyle best and embark on thrilling adventures as you survive in this primal world.

Last Boss Encounter: Brace yourself for the ultimate challenge with the introduction of a formidable new last boss. Prepare your strategies, hone your skills, and rally your allies to take on this epic showdown.

Skill Cards: Expand your tactical options with four new skill cards, each granting you powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle in your favor. Strategize and choose the cards that complement your playstyle to forge your path to victory.

Particle Effects: Immerse yourself in the game like never before with stunning new particle effects that enhance the visual spectacle of various skills. Watch in awe as explosions, spells, and other abilities come to life in dazzling detail.

Sound Effects: Experience Primal Survivors in a whole new auditory dimension with a range of captivating new sound effects that enrich the atmosphere and immerse you further into the untamed wilderness.

Start Screen: Be greeted by a fresh and captivating start screen that sets the tone for your thrilling adventures. Immerse yourself in the primal world right from the moment you launch the game.

Economy Overhaul: We've revamped the game's economy to provide a more balanced and rewarding experience. Enjoy a satisfying progression system as you collect resources, earn rewards, and craft powerful items.

Difficulty Modes: Test your skills and survival instincts with the introduction of two new difficulty modes. Choose your preferred level of challenge and adapt your strategies to overcome the perils that await you.

Gameplay Polishing: Our team has diligently worked to improve and refine various gameplay aspects, resulting in a smoother, more engaging experience. Expect enhanced combat mechanics, improved enemy AI, and overall polish that takes Primal Survivors to new heights.

Achievements: Set your sights on a wide range of new achievements that will reward your exceptional feats and accomplishments. Rise to the challenges and showcase your prowess as a true Primal Survivor.

Crucial Fixes:

Gamepad Support: We've heard your feedback, and we're excited to announce that gamepad functionality is now fully integrated into the entire game. Enjoy seamless controls using both the D-pad and analog sticks for a more immersive gaming experience.

Balanced Upgrades: We have diligently fine-tuned the upgrade system, ensuring a more balanced progression curve. Unleash your full potential without feeling overwhelmed or underpowered.

We are genuinely grateful for your unwavering support and invaluable feedback throughout this journey. It is your passion and dedication that drives us to continuously improve Primal Survivors and deliver the best possible gaming experience.

Now, we invite you to venture forth into the wilderness, armed with new weapons, empowered by unique abilities, and ready to face the ultimate challenges that await you