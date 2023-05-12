Patch 0.100

General Changes
- New campaign screen with visuals, where the player is able to select which mission to play
- Player is now notified when they try to release the last soldier in a garrison
- Added "ESC" hotkeys to several "back" and "no" options throghout the game
- Player is now asked "yes" or "no" before pressing the "quit game" button to avoid accidents
Gameplay Changes
- Mine split and replaced with 3 buildings; Iron Miner's Tent, Gold Miner's Tent and Crystal Miner's Tent
- Ores instead of being inside mountains, now occur on the map in the form of mineable rocks (same way that stone is)
- Food Shop, Clothes Shop, Furniture Shop and Jewelry Shop removed and merged into Peddler's Office
- The peddler's office unlike shops has no static range, but instead requires a worker
- Serfs and other civilians no longer need to go back to their houses to feed or replenish luxuries, the peddler brings them to the house instead
- Town square returned, now with 3 different functions (markets, festival, gallows)
- Gallows and Jester Camp removed (now part of town square's actions)
- Unlock global market research removed (now part of town square's actions)
- All buildings that have an area of work now show the radius on placement
- Destination area in tutorial chapter 2 is now revealed at start
- Clicking the switch formation buttons causes the currently selected units to update their positions
- Added Fletcher's Workshop back to the game
- Added ammo back to the game (which ranged units require to shoot)
- Spellcasters cost jewelry instead of gold ingots
Bug Fixes
- Fixed archers not being able to fire in tutorial chapter 2
- Fixed flaming arrows not dealing any damage to spider nests and plants
- Clothes' shop is now required to build in tutorial chapter 1
- Carrier number in statistics gets properly updated when they change owners
- Added missing text to end game box (Victory!/Defeat)
- Updated the demo menu UI to match the standard version
- Civilians will not be created for players without a castle
- Fixed "team chat" and "all chat" being properly displayed when holding shift
- Fixed restarting in any campaign mission setting the player back to 1st mission
- Fixed "Victory" and "Defeat" messages being swapped
Graphics Changes
- Changed flaming arrows graphics to be clearer
- Added new graphics for Peddler's Office and Iron, Gold and Crystal mines
- Added missing text for several UI descriptions
- Added missing graphics for chestnuts, omelletes and crystals (including carry animations for serfs)
- Added missing graphics for eggs and omelettes in Chef's Kitchen
- Updated several building and unit icons
- Added missing hangman graphics (in hanging cage and pillory) and icon
