Lords of Solgrund update for 12 May 2023

Patch 0.100

Patch 0.100


General Changes
  • New campaign screen with visuals, where the player is able to select which mission to play
  • Player is now notified when they try to release the last soldier in a garrison
  • Added "ESC" hotkeys to several "back" and "no" options throghout the game
  • Player is now asked "yes" or "no" before pressing the "quit game" button to avoid accidents
Gameplay Changes
  • Mine split and replaced with 3 buildings; Iron Miner's Tent, Gold Miner's Tent and Crystal Miner's Tent
  • Ores instead of being inside mountains, now occur on the map in the form of mineable rocks (same way that stone is)
  • Food Shop, Clothes Shop, Furniture Shop and Jewelry Shop removed and merged into Peddler's Office
  • The peddler's office unlike shops has no static range, but instead requires a worker
  • Serfs and other civilians no longer need to go back to their houses to feed or replenish luxuries, the peddler brings them to the house instead
  • Town square returned, now with 3 different functions (markets, festival, gallows)
  • Gallows and Jester Camp removed (now part of town square's actions)
  • Unlock global market research removed (now part of town square's actions)
  • All buildings that have an area of work now show the radius on placement
  • Destination area in tutorial chapter 2 is now revealed at start
  • Clicking the switch formation buttons causes the currently selected units to update their positions
  • Added Fletcher's Workshop back to the game
  • Added ammo back to the game (which ranged units require to shoot)
  • Spellcasters cost jewelry instead of gold ingots
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed archers not being able to fire in tutorial chapter 2
  • Fixed flaming arrows not dealing any damage to spider nests and plants
  • Clothes' shop is now required to build in tutorial chapter 1
  • Carrier number in statistics gets properly updated when they change owners
  • Added missing text to end game box (Victory!/Defeat)
  • Updated the demo menu UI to match the standard version
  • Civilians will not be created for players without a castle
  • Fixed "team chat" and "all chat" being properly displayed when holding shift
  • Fixed restarting in any campaign mission setting the player back to 1st mission
  • Fixed "Victory" and "Defeat" messages being swapped
Graphics Changes
  • Changed flaming arrows graphics to be clearer
  • Added new graphics for Peddler's Office and Iron, Gold and Crystal mines
  • Added missing text for several UI descriptions
  • Added missing graphics for chestnuts, omelletes and crystals (including carry animations for serfs)
  • Added missing graphics for eggs and omelettes in Chef's Kitchen
  • Updated several building and unit icons
  • Added missing hangman graphics (in hanging cage and pillory) and icon

