 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 12 May 2023

5.552 Multiplayer Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11219185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.552_Multiplayer_Improvements

This one has some multiplayer improvements to make initial connection easier when you're using a variety of mods and DLC, and it has some improvements to stability in long-session late-game multi-client situations. Also more updates to the Sidekicks mod.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is out of date and will be for a while yet, but we're working away. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ The closed alpha has started, and we're doing new waves of testers every few weeks. It will be a couple of weeks before the next group. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link