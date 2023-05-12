New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.552_Multiplayer_Improvements

This one has some multiplayer improvements to make initial connection easier when you're using a variety of mods and DLC, and it has some improvements to stability in long-session late-game multi-client situations. Also more updates to the Sidekicks mod.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is out of date and will be for a while yet, but we're working away. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ The closed alpha has started, and we're doing new waves of testers every few weeks. It will be a couple of weeks before the next group. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5