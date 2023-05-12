Territory – Alpha 5.93 – Whole Lotta Fixes

Fixed
- Missing wolves!
- Still too many birds
- Torchlight and Standing Torch fire too bright
- Cant punch after bed respawn if you were holding a weapon when you died
- XP and Levels not transferring to respawned character
- Improved sprinting footstep audio
- Bear trap indicator triggers blocking building and placement
- Bear traps not being unset when triggered by AI
- Improved Aim Offset Networking Performance
- Fixed build collision not destroyed when placed in level viewport
- Fixed floating weapon in first person reflections
- Fixed attachment menu open when other player equips item
- Fixed cooking/crafting component switch on not updating if no fuel required
- Fixed resource destruction collision issue
- Fixed shotgun aiming issue when reloading
- Fixed equipment flicker when character dies
- Fixed skeletal meshes not effected by disable placement material
- Fixed issue with audio settings not working correctly
- Fixed client reload stuck true after reloading
- Fixed attach mesh not set on standalone when loading save
- Fixed Null static mesh warning for build parts
- Fixed inventory grid error on respawn
Changed
- Third person camera moved slightly further back and to the right to get a better view and make targeting enemies easier
- Gasoline and Propane Refills fuel time reduced to 60 seconds each. Trader buy and sell prices have been adjusted to match. This is so you don’t lose much fuel if you leave the equipment running when you quit the game as used fuel items don’t save in the equipment.
Changed files in this update