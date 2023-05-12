Online beta 2.1.16-beta changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11219060 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build 2.1.16-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Please keep reporting any bugs you encounter during the beta via twitter or [discord](discord.gg/UMhX2WM)!

And also do let us know if everything goes smoothly, it helps a lot with the confidence for release. :D

Unspottable 2.1.16-beta - Changelog

+ [ONLINE] Fix wall slide synch in Factory

[ONLINE] Fix small Ai synch issue

Various small bugfixes

Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions

Thank you all for playing and spreading the word!

There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our [discord ](discord.gg/UMhX2WM)server if you want!