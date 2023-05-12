 Skip to content

Unspottable update for 12 May 2023

Online beta 2.1.16-beta changelog

Unspottable update for 12 May 2023

Online beta 2.1.16-beta changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Build 2.1.16-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Please keep reporting any bugs you encounter during the beta via twitter or [discord](discord.gg/UMhX2WM)!

And also do let us know if everything goes smoothly, it helps a lot with the confidence for release. :D

Unspottable 2.1.16-beta - Changelog
+ [ONLINE] Fix wall slide synch in Factory

  • [ONLINE] Fix small Ai synch issue
  • Various small bugfixes
  • Add extra logging to debug most common exceptions

Thank you all for playing and spreading the word!

There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our [discord ](discord.gg/UMhX2WM)server if you want!

