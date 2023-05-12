 Skip to content

Song Of The Prairie update for 12 May 2023

Song of the Prairie 0.5.23 patch update.

Last edited by Wendy

Hello villagers

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

PS:Spirits and optimization about helpers will be working on continuously, you can pay more attention on it.

These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the problem that helpers cannot fish.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis. 
Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends!

