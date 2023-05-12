Song of the Prairie 0.5.23 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 11219040 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 14:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello villagers

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

PS:Spirits and optimization about helpers will be working on continuously, you can pay more attention on it.

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that helpers cannot fish.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.

Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends!