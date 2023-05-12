Song of the Prairie 0.5.23 patch update.

Hello villagers
It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!
PS:Spirits and optimization about helpers will be working on continuously, you can pay more attention on it.
These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the problem that helpers cannot fish.
And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.
Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg
Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends!
