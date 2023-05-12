 Skip to content

BURGER IMPACT: SOLAR STRIKE update for 12 May 2023

Adjustment Update V0.51 Released!

BURGER IMPACT: SOLAR STRIKE update for 12 May 2023

Adjustment Update V0.51 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The V0.51 Adjustment Update has been released!
You can confirm the current version from the Title Screen.

Changelist:

  • Adjusted Burger model + gave Burger a bandana (temporary model). The bandana changes colors to indicate Burger’s health!
  • Added damage numbers! This will make it easier to determine how effective your attacks are.
  • Increased player charge launch speed by about 40% and Orbit Mode attraction speed by 50%. These changes result in an overall faster tempo.
  • Greatly increased targeting zone. This massively reduces the amount of precision necessary for targeting an object to enter Orbit Mode, and should result in smoother gameplay.
  • Added countermeasures to make it harder to miss an object when launching from close Orbit.
  • Reduced default gamepad stick sensitivity by about 20% based on user feedback. You can also adjust the stick sensitivity from the Options menu.
  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

