Adjustment Update V0.51 Released!

The V0.51 Adjustment Update has been released!
You can confirm the current version from the Title Screen.
Changelist:
- Adjusted Burger model + gave Burger a bandana (temporary model). The bandana changes colors to indicate Burger’s health!
- Added damage numbers! This will make it easier to determine how effective your attacks are.
- Increased player charge launch speed by about 40% and Orbit Mode attraction speed by 50%. These changes result in an overall faster tempo.
- Greatly increased targeting zone. This massively reduces the amount of precision necessary for targeting an object to enter Orbit Mode, and should result in smoother gameplay.
- Added countermeasures to make it harder to miss an object when launching from close Orbit.
- Reduced default gamepad stick sensitivity by about 20% based on user feedback. You can also adjust the stick sensitivity from the Options menu.
- Other minor fixes and adjustments
Changed files in this update