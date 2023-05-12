Weekend #15 Changelog

Changes
-
New map: Cliffside Temple
- A new, reimagined version of the old Cliffside Temple
- Will only feature the Payload gamemode in this build
-
New character traits system
- You can now customize traits such as skin color, hair color, eyes etc. individually
-
Improved setbacking and added support for over-setbacking
- More damage below zero will cause a longer setback
-
Players can now bounce on the payload cart
-
Payload fuel can be picked up by walking over it (not just by punching it)
-
Changed max spawned payload fuel from 3 to 6
-
FIxed a bug where the wrong team would win in payload
-
Fixed a bug where player input gets stuck in active state when UI screens are displayed
-
Fixed player status effects not resetting in-between rounds (e.g. no gravity status)
-
Fixed squadmates T-posing in main menu
-
Fixed some audio issues with item spawners
-
Added brunost
Known Issues
- Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
- Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
- Rocket Launcher is still OP
Changed depots in staging branch