Setback Playtest update for 12 May 2023

Weekend #15 Changelog

Changes

  • New map: Cliffside Temple

    • A new, reimagined version of the old Cliffside Temple
    • Will only feature the Payload gamemode in this build

  • New character traits system

    • You can now customize traits such as skin color, hair color, eyes etc. individually

  • Improved setbacking and added support for over-setbacking

    • More damage below zero will cause a longer setback

  • Players can now bounce on the payload cart

  • Payload fuel can be picked up by walking over it (not just by punching it)

  • Changed max spawned payload fuel from 3 to 6

  • FIxed a bug where the wrong team would win in payload

  • Fixed a bug where player input gets stuck in active state when UI screens are displayed

  • Fixed player status effects not resetting in-between rounds (e.g. no gravity status)

  • Fixed squadmates T-posing in main menu

  • Fixed some audio issues with item spawners

  • Added brunost

Known Issues
  • Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
  • Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
  • Rocket Launcher is still OP

