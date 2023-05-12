Update 1.2

Main Features

Talent System

Adjust the skills of your character to suit your personal playstyle. You can now choose from 30 different talents across three separate talent trees: Athletics, Technician, and Spiritism. These talents include, for example, faster player speed, increased tool carrying capacity, enhanced ability to hear the vessel, temporary invisibility, or the ability to halt a hunt completely! You will receive one talent point every two levels up to level 20. Experiment with different talent setups to overcome any challenge or difficulty. You can reset your talents for each map.

Controller Support

Many of our players expressed their desire to experience the game with a gamepad, a feature that we were unable to include in the initial release version. We have now added controller support to every aspect of the game. After selecting Gamepad controls in the menu, you will no longer need a keyboard and mouse. Please note that typing on a virtual keyboard was found to be tedious and unfun, so the Book of Whispers will randomly select a question for you when opened with a gamepad.

New Map: Open Hill Precinct

Following the introduction of a small map in the last update, we have now ventured to the other end of the spectrum. This map is truly extra large and perfect for multiplayer and/or playing with multiple entities. Uncover the secrets and dangers lurking within this haunted police station!

New

Furniture in the houses will now shake and rattle to indicate the presence of a hunting entity.

Occasionally, you may come across the body of a ghost hunter who attempted to exorcise the entity before you. Regardless of the chosen difficulty, he may have some useful equipment with him.

Added new sounds for opening/closing the Book of Whispers and for the entity writing in it or tearing out a page.

Implemented the ability to save and load multiple custom difficulty presets. Note: These presets are saved in your Windows Documents folder, allowing you to share them with your friends.

Clients in multiplayer games can now view the custom difficulty settings chosen by the host.

Clients in multiplayer games can now "ready up" before the host starts the game.

The tutorial has been moved from Honhannen to an entirely new map that offers a more straightforward understanding and completion experience.

Added new settings options in the tablet: Rebind controls, change graphics settings, adjust microphone settings, and modify mouse sensitivity. Note: Default controls have been changed to a more accessible layout.

When destroying a vessel and its entity, an exorcism animation will now be displayed at the end of the round. Satisfaction!

Entities can now be seen in mirrors. Spooky!

Changed

Most maps have been revamped to include additional hiding spots.

Selectable maps are now tied to player level. Players will unlock larger maps as they progress in the game.

The Geiger counter now continuously changes its value instead of updating once per second. Additionally, the sound pitch will now change depending on proximity to the vessel.

Altered some sounds that occur when walking through the entity.

Improved tablet controls: Pressing ESC now instantly takes you to the settings app.

The camera app will now briefly display the picture you take before moving it to the gallery app.

Dead players can now place their ghost splats onto furniture in addition to walls and floors.

Increased the drawing distance for video cameras, eliminating the unsightly black box in the distance.

Removed reflection lights on mirrors, making it easier to see items on sinks and in bathrooms in general.

Slightly increased the range of the Parapulse.

Fixed