We're finally here!

After almost 8 years Redeemart is finally hitting Early Access! While I'm sure many changes are yet to come this major update marks the first release to the public. To follow along with what's currently being worked on, check out the game's Trello board. And to be a part of the development join the official Discord.

There are too many changes big and small to list here, and nothing previously to compare them to. But I would like to highlight two important updates this build brings to both the Early Access release and the updated demo.

-AMD compatibility. I know previously some users had issues running the game with AMD cards. Because I primarily developed the game on an Nvidia GPU I had no testing data with AMD. After hearing the feedback, I purchased an AMD GPU to test with and resolved all the issues I was able to find. This means the demo should now be playable on AMD devices

-Error reporting. During the aforementioned AMD issues, Redeemart would generate crash logs detailing the issue but it would then be up to the user to share them with me. With this update, I've added a reporting tool which will allow users to submit their logs automatically. My hope is that this will help to cover any future device issues I haven't been able to test for.

Thank you for all your patience. As I've said many times, making a game by yourself means you can only do one thing at a time. Leaving the demo broken for some users was really disappointing for me, but I had to focus on finishing the Early Access Release first. I can't tell you how proud I am of this release and what it represents, I hope you all enjoy it!

John