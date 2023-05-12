PLAYTEST - UPDATE 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11218885 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 15:09:45 UTC by Wendy

In this first playtest update, you can expect:

a first pass on the achievements menu. It's actually usable now!

shadows optimization, you should gain some fps

perks stats have been redone, they are more impactful now

gamepad navigation in the menus should be better

first pass on gamepad rumble

small visual update near the boss

We hope to hear from you in the google form and on discord ! :)

IMPORTANT:

The playtest will not last forever! We will close it on Mai 22 (probably). Don't forget to try the game before that date. Thank you!