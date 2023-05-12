 Skip to content

Swarm Survivor Playtest update for 12 May 2023

PLAYTEST - UPDATE 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this first playtest update, you can expect:

  • a first pass on the achievements menu. It's actually usable now!
  • shadows optimization, you should gain some fps
  • perks stats have been redone, they are more impactful now
  • gamepad navigation in the menus should be better
  • first pass on gamepad rumble
  • small visual update near the boss

We hope to hear from you in the google form and on discord ! :)

IMPORTANT:

The playtest will not last forever! We will close it on Mai 22 (probably). Don't forget to try the game before that date. Thank you!

