PLAYTEST - UPDATE 1

In this first playtest update, you can expect:
- a first pass on the achievements menu. It's actually usable now!
- shadows optimization, you should gain some fps
- perks stats have been redone, they are more impactful now
- gamepad navigation in the menus should be better
- first pass on gamepad rumble
- small visual update near the boss
We hope to hear from you in the google form and on discord ! :)
IMPORTANT:
The playtest will not last forever! We will close it on Mai 22 (probably). Don't forget to try the game before that date. Thank you!
Changed files in this update