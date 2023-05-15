 Skip to content

Auto Brawl Chess update for 15 May 2023

New Update!

Build 11218865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New feature: Duels! You can now summon your friends to a 1 on 1 fight.
  • Fixed localization issues in some languages.
  • Fixed other minor issues.

