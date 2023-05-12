 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 12 May 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.501.xxxxxxx

Share · View all patches · Build 11218826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey hey everyone we are releasing a small hotfix regarding server settings. Enjoy your 0.85 weekend.
  • Extended the range of some server settings.
  • Repaired the kill log.
  • Adjusted damage multiplier to sentries.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link