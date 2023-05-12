SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.501.xxxxxxx

Hey hey everyone we are releasing a small hotfix regarding server settings. Enjoy your 0.85 weekend.
- Extended the range of some server settings.
- Repaired the kill log.
- Adjusted damage multiplier to sentries.
