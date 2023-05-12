 Skip to content

Deal & Wheeler update for 12 May 2023

Used car site arrangement and Race Bugs

Build 11218768 · Last edited by Wendy

Price and profit arrangements of second-hand vehicles interviewed via computer were made.
Race event movement bugs Fixed

