Fixed a bug where AI empires would be more and more interested in non-aggression pacts the more they already had. Instead of the other way around. Math is hard.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 12 May 2023
Version 1.1.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update