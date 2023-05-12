 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 12 May 2023

Version 1.1.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where AI empires would be more and more interested in non-aggression pacts the more they already had. Instead of the other way around. Math is hard.

