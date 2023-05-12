Patch 5.5.0 - Community Patch and a New Map!

Attention all Propnight players! We're excited to announce the release of the latest update, Patch 5.5.0, which has been developed in collaboration with our volunteers and based on your valuable feedback and suggestions on Discord after the last week’s Beta Test. Thank you for your continued support, and have fun!

Key changes

• New Map - Goldhorn Mine

• Sewer Manhole - Now produces a constant sound when it’s open

• Gameplay - Added a dynamic stun system that reduces the stun time with each successive stun and resets every 15 seconds

• Gameplay - Changed speed of the game, buffs and nerfs for different characters, and perk changes - see the full list below!

Killers changes

• Killers - Increased Killer Base speed from 480 to 490

• Killers - Increased Killer Carry speed from 384 to 400

• Killers - Increased Killer Hunt 1 speed from 540 to 545 - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Killers - Increased Killer Hunt 2 speed from 570 to 575

• Killers - Killers now close the Sewer Manhole in 16 sec instead of 35 sec

• Killers - The red effect of the stun immunity is now visible to the Killer in the first-person view too

• Killers - Changed Mental Pressure perk from “Survivors don’t get a repair speed bonus when repairing together” to “Slows repair progression by 14% for each survivor when they repair together” - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Banshee - Changed effect of Ghost Terror perk from 10% to 15%

• Granny - Changed effect of Poisoned Edge perk from 5 sec to 4 sec

• Impostor - Changed effect of Anywhere and Everywhere perk from 10% to 15%

• Impostor - Changed effect of Prop Menace perk from 17% to 25%

• Igor - Changed effect of Extra Explosive perk from 20% to 15%

• Sheet-man - Increased Hook ability cooldown from 7 sec to 10 sec - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Sheet-man - Changed effect of Gas Chamber perk from 20% to 15%

• Maddy - Increased Maddy's Katana teleportation range from 25m to 30m

• Maddy - Changed effect of Eternal Love perk from 10% to 7%

• Possum - Possum can now see its own clone through walls

• Possum - Decreased Grenade cooldown from 10 sec to 8 sec

• Possum - Changed Bag of Explosives perk: now “Decreases Sticky Bomb cooldown by 1 second” activates only if it hits a Survivor

• Clown - Clown can now jump during the Whirlwind ability

• Clown - Decreased Clown speed during Whirlwind ability from 700 to 600 - Change added after the Beta Test results

• Clown - Decreased Whirlwind ability cooldown from 50 sec to 45 sec - Value changed after the Beta Test results

Survivors changes

• Survivors - Removed extra yellow heart for big props

• Survivors - Increased Walking speed from 430 to 440

• Survivors - Increased Sprint speed from 580 to 590

• Survivors - Decreased Wiggle time from 16 sec to 14 sec

• Survivors - Changed Like a Feather perk from “Decreases stamina cost when jumping by 20%” to “Reduces Survivor movement sounds by 15%”

• Isaac - Increased Barricade building time from 5 sec to 5.50 sec - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Isaac - Decreased effect duration of Recycling perk from 15 sec to 7 sec

• Chris - Added distance check for Chris to repair the Propmachine, preventing him from being moved by small props that still allowed him to repair from a longer distance than usual

• Chris - Changed effect of Agile perk from 25% to 20%

• Chris - Changed effect of Charging Magnet perk from 5% after 10 sec to 7% after 13 sec

• Mable - Now a sound cue plays when the Grenade successfully hits the Killer

• Mable - Increased Grenade cooldown from 70 sec to 110 sec

• Mable - Changed effect of Concentrated Smoke perk from 50% to 40%

• Mable - Changed effect of High Alert perk from 15% to 10%

• Kate - Changed effect of Powerful Batteries perk from x2 to x1.5

• Aisha - Now, when using Projection, Aisha becomes invisible for 1.25 seconds and then reappears together with her clone, confusing the Killer

• Aisha - Now Aisha's Projection ability is not mentioned in the Survivor actions tab

• Aisha - Increased ability cooldown from 10 sec to 50 sec

• Aisha - Changed effect of Mercy perk from 10% to 15%

• Aisha - Changed effect of Like Two Drops Of Water perk from 20% to 15%

• Michelle - Increased Flip ability cooldown from 30 sec to 50 sec

• Michelle - Changed Flip ability cooldown with Persistence perk from 25 sec to 45 sec

• Michelle - Decreased effect of Patronage perk from 3 sec to 2.5 sec

• Michelle - Decreased effect of Hardening perk from 10% to 8%

• Stéphane - Stéphane becomes 100% invisible without a silhouette in 2 seconds after using the ability - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Stéphane - Changed effect of Scout perk: Stéphane produces no sound when exiting invisibility

• Stéphane - Increased effect duration of Navigation perk from 8 sec to 9 sec - Value changed after the Beta Test results

• Stephane - Increased ability cooldown from 50 sec to 95 sec - Change added after the Beta Test results

• Stéphane - Increased cooldown of Invisible perk from 45 sec to 90 sec - Change added after the Beta Test results