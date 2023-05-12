Volume #52 Ready or Not Development Update

Attention Officers

Attention Officers,

Welcome to the 52nd edition of our biweekly newsletter! Today we’ll be giving our community a full rundown on the current state of VOID itself, the upcoming patch, and more!

Expansion and Optimization

Over the past year, both VOID and its community have undergone quite a few changes, with the focus being on improving every facet of VOID Interactive and Ready or Not. However the rewriting of development methods, rearrangement and reinforcement of teams, and adoption of new tools tend to have a negative effect on timelines.

The idea of reorganizing the studio and getting these growing pains out of the way now, as we look at the position that Ready or Not holds in the greater ‘Tactical Shooter’ scene, is to save us much more development time in the future. This re-alignment of development processes is a crucial step in allowing VOID to deliver game patches in a much more regular fashion, be it patches, a map or weapon here and there, or massive content and fix drops much like the form ADAM took.

Reorganization

Under the watchful eye of our new Producer, our development team are charged with a new direction to target milestones across our roadmap to launch. Specifically, better methods that enable us to refine how we manage our builds, bug triage and predictable development cycles.

The timing of these new internal processes has aided the team during our explosive growth with new talent onboarding monthly, more external studios assisting in specialist areas that opened us up to new opportunities and features within our game which we cannot wait to share with you all soon. As we build our confidence up with these new lines of communication and development cycles our team’s capabilities are growing and we will be very proud to share some behind the scenes of our efforts very soon.

Status

It has been talked about piecemeal via AMAs, newsletters, and public comments but this will be the place where we collate all of the information for the community at large to reference!

First

We are working on quite a few levels, both new and refurbished. As you all know we are working on the level Coyote, a map based on border-crossing drug tunnels, as well as refurbishing the Station and Dealership entirely. At the same time, other poorer performing maps are being tweaked under the hood to fix some of their performance issues. Finally on the note of maps, yes we are still making the school though we are taking great lengths to present it as conscientiously as possible. However it has been given the more appropriate name of Campus and it will be released alongside other un-announced maps in the future.

Second

PvP is 100% confirmed to be returning however it will not be coming back until post 1.0 as we wish to produce a much more cohesive co-op experience before re-introducing it into the game, the exact form it will take is still not set in stone, but we may take some inspiration from some of the other decisions made very recently by some of our peers in the Tactical Shooter space.

Third

Yes, we are aware of the many issues with both Teammate and Suspect AI, Interactions, and general behaviour and it is all being addressed by our AI-mage Ali and the rest of the incredibly talented programming team. The AI will be even further subdivided based on Maps [i.e. Trained security guards on Mindjot acting like they actually have training.]

