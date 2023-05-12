Emotes, New Game Coaches, Creator Boost, Gifting, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 11218636 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 13:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Expected patch release: May 15 (Pacific Time)

News & Updates

Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from this past month! These AMA ("ask-me-anything") events are run every month, so keep an eye on reddit for the next ones.

Next Nova Cup: May 20-21

Nekomata Cup: June 10-11. First-ever tournament tailored for players in Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa! Details coming soon.

Join the Tournament Discord to participate and receive tournament notifications. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 eSports Portal.

New Content & Features

Major Feature: Emotes

Express yourself by spamming judiciously using in-game emotes!

judiciously using in-game emotes! Hold Shift+E to open up the emote window.

Personalize each emote with a variety of animation styles in Options > Social.

If you’re not a fan of Emotes, you can choose to receive emotes from nobody or only from friends in Options > Social.

Each unlockable Game Coach now unlocks special emotes

Your currently-equipped Game Coach is now flexed as an emote just before Wave 1 starts..

Game Coach secret cards are now part of the Card Trader rotation and unlockable using Card Fragments.

Game Coach sound effects are now previewed when cycling through dialogue in the shop.

Plus, three brand new Game Coaches - see below!

New Game Coach: Pirate Coach



Ahoy, an' welcome to Legion TD 2! Booty be aplenty here in these waters. Time t' drop anchor 'n set sail!



New Game Coach: 200 IQ Coach



Greetings & salutations. Together, let us unravel the mysteries of the universe! Or, you know, just sit here and autosend.



Dude Coach



What's up, bro! Ready to have a good time?



NEW: You will now receive 10% bonus Premium Essence every time you make a purchase using a Creator Code!

You will now receive 10% bonus Premium Essence every time you make a purchase using a Creator Code! As a reminder, every time you enter a creator code, AutoAttack Games donates 14% of its revenue from that purchase directly to that content creator.

from that purchase directly to that content creator. Special Promotional Period: As soon as the patch drops, until the end of June, we’ll be doubling this rate to 28%!

We truly believe in the Legion community, and this is one more way we want to show our support for all who make Legion TD 2 what it is today. Content creators, it's all up to you to advertise those creator codes!

New Feature: Premium Essence Gifting



You can now send Premium Essence gifts to your friends, along with a personalized message. Access the gifting menu from the normal Premium Essence purchase screen. You'll see a new "Send as Gift" button.

New Skins

This month, we're excited to present the winner & some honorable mentions from the community skin competition!

New Skin: Totally Not Poisonous Hermit



Original concept by LanaDelRabiesLTD2

New Skin: Turbo Turtle



Original concept by e1esdee

New Skin: Spiny Shell Bone Crusher



Original concept by D4NW0LF

Spoiler: one more honorable mention coming in next month's patch.

Game Balance

Legion Spells



Dark Ritual

Gold: 140 --> 145

Low win rate and pick rate.



Divine Blessing

Health: 2250 --> 2150

High win rate and pick rate. Too strong with ranged off-tanks like Azeria.



Investment

Income: 34 --> 33

High pick rate and indirectly buffed by king changes.



Loan

Income penalty: -34 --> -33

Low win rate and pick rate.

Power Score

Now weighs mythium slightly higher

This slightly nerfs long-saving mythium by making it less likely for saving to cause your opponents to go on fire.



King

Health increased by +13% → +3% from waves 1 → 21

Attack damage and spell damage adjusted by +5% → -4% from waves 1 → 21

Wave 9’s Deflection now reduces damage from the king by 6%

Wave 18’s Poison-Tipped Pole now deals 40 bonus damage against the king

Removed a health nerf that only previously applied to waves 8 and 19

_Buffing the king early game to make leaks to the king less punishing and encourage more workers.

King damage will also be more consistent on waves 9 and 18. Previously, mercenaries like Ogre on 9 and Four Eyes on 18 did disproportionately too much damage, while the waves themselves did unexpectedly little damage._

Fighters



Looter

DPS: 5.3 → 6.1

— Damage: 5 → 6

— Attack speed: 1.06 → 1.02



Pollywog

DPS: 6.7 → 7.8

— Damage: 7 → 8

— Attack speed: 0.95 → 0.97



Chained Fist

Health: 200 → 210



Peewee

Health: 240 → 260

Booster: Attack speed bonus: +120% → 125%

Back when cheap unit spam was a dominant strategy, cheap units were heavily nerfed. Now that the game has checks against spam, it’s safe to rebuff these units. To test things and avoid disruption, we’re only buffing underperforming units, not adjusting units that would require power shifts (e.g. shifting power from Consort to Buzz). We may consider this in a future patch.



Veteran

Stimpack: Attack speed bonus: +120% → 125%

Fun ability that’s currently underutilized.



Sakura

Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.13

High win rate. One of the strongest openings in the game.



Slime Larva

Health: 320 → 310

Damage: 32 → 31

High win rate. Efficient stats, plus wave delay/split potential.



Fire Elemental

DPS: Unchanged

— Damage: 32 → 30

— Combustion: Damage: 25 → 30

— Attack speed: 0.85 → 0.81

More magic damage, less pierce damage. Now perfectly 2-shots waves 3, bringing back Fire Elemental as an opening.



Canopie

Health: 4850 → 4800

High pick rate and was indirectly buffed by the introduction of Tree of Life.



Seadragon

Health: 900 → 870



Lifebinder

Health: 2700 → 2610

High win rate.



Cursed Casket

Health: 1520 → 1500



Cage of Pain

Health: 2680 → 2650



Iron Maiden

Health: 3820 → 3770

High win rate.



APS / MPS

Attack speed: 1.43 → 1.39

High win rate.



Trinity Archer

Damage: 57 → 56

High win rate.



Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon

Attack speed: 2.13 → 2.2

Very low pick rate.



Eggsack

Health: 2200 → 2300

Eggsplosion: Fixed a bug where it did magic damage. Now correctly does pure damage.

Very low pick rate. Buffing Eggsack opening.



Soul Gate

Nightcrawler: Health: 390 → 420



Hell Gate

Elite Nightcrawler: Health: 1000 → 1080

Very low win rate. Increasing Nightcrawler’s health to better match the health-damage profile of other ranged units.



Great Boar / Red Eyes

Stampede & Thunderous Charge damage increased by 8%

Low pick rate. Outclassed by Banana Bunk/Haven on most waves.

Mercenaries



Witch

Attack speed: 1.52 → 1.43

Witch is nearly always a viable send and too often the best send.

Waves



Wave 6: Rockos

Impale: Fixed a bug where it did pure damage. Now correctly does impact damage.



Wave 18: Wale Chiefs

Poison-Tipped Pole: Damage: 230 → 240

Balance Watchlist

Game pacing and sending meta

Making sure the meta includes a healthy mix of income sending, short saves, long saves, split sends, coordinated sends, high income mercenaries, power mercenaries, and king ups. There are a lot of levers to adjust these things (mercenary stats, mythium rate, king power, tenacity, leak gold, pillage gold, etc.).

Currently, king damage in the early game is too punishing, so we're buffing the king. We'll continue to evaluate and make improvements. We're always monitoring all aspects of game balance, looking at data, and listening to community feedback.

Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

Game Text: Pirate translation is now selectable via Options > Language. Ya-ha-har!

Pings: Player name is now displayed beneath each ping (Screenshot)

Tooltips: Added a damage type icon and improved readability for all abilities with damage type different than that of the unit.

Performance: Minor improvements to client performance in big battles. This may inadvertently sometimes cause some graphical glitches with missiles; please report a bug if you see them, and we’ll revert the change.

Emojis: Added wp, smiling_face_with_tear, and melting_face (Screenshot)

Spectator HUD: Removed Net Worth & Builds from the main HUD. Scaled larger on 2560x1440 screens. This should improve the Nova Cup viewing experience!

Fixes

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Sakura’s value calculation was incorrectly increasing by 15 instead of 30 on waves 11+

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Treasure Hunt did not grant mythium on Wave 21+

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where queued King Upgrades wouldn’t prevent using Embargo and vice versa

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where the “Guild Member” Steam achievement didn’t unlock for guild leaders creating their own guild

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Fiesta gold was mistakenly given after using Restart in campaigns/AI games

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Tree of Life’s Devotion buff wasn’t correctly applied after doing a -load build

Postgame: Fixed a rare case where First Win of the Day Essence bonus wasn’t given if the game ended right at the cutoff date

Profile: Fixed a bug where the Game Stats - Openings column wasn’t properly sortable

Client: Tweaked a few client fonts to support displaying non-alphanumeric characters

Client: Fixed a bug where the popup when choosing a guild avatar mistakenly displayed gold/silver borders when it shouldn’t have

HUD: Fixed a bug where the Ready button was mistakenly draggable using ctrl+shift

Card Trader: Fixed a rare case where a reroll was consumed, but didn’t actually reroll the card selection

Stability: Fixed some rare cases of game instability with lots of units

Community Highlight

Follow the Legion TD 2 Instagram @legiontdgame for all the latest Legion memes! Brought to you by ToHoe, the legendary Legion memer.

Closing Remarks

With this update, we are excited to introduce new ways of communicating (Emotes) as well as improve some existing systems (Game Coaches and Creator Codes). We're especially excited for more players to get in the habit of using creator codes, as this will directly support content creators and encourage them to create more Legion TD 2 content! As always, we'll continue to iterate until we get it right, so be ready for hotfixes soon after release.

Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game.

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) and reddit are our main channels of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. If you want a guaranteed answer from the devs, the monthly AMAs on reddit are your best bet.