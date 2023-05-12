Hey there my friends,

In this small update, I fixed the Gooberville check not resetting upon starting a new game as well as nerfed the slide puzzle.

Often, it would start with impossible combinations, meaning that they are not solvable. Quite frankly I think this is hilarious. But as we all know, they think it's funny 'till it's not, and at some point it did have to be nerfed. While we do a little trolling, yes, we also do a little bit of fixing.

I'll be adding controller glyphs in the tutorial for Steam Deck soon as well!

Thanks for playing!