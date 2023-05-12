Screenshot and Trailer Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 11218546 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 18:46:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🌟AvaKit Screenshot Eveeeeeeeeeent🌟

AvaKit successfully was released on 6th May. Thank you soooooo much for waiting us💖 We are going to implement our FIRST 【Screenshot event】 to celebrate our official early-access release.

📍Reward

We’ll upload your screenshot with your kawaii avatar at the main section of AvaKit Steam store page. You can show yourself to global VTuber lovers.

Your video will be added on AvaKit trailer.

Your images will be uploaded on official Twitter account (even if it is not chosen as a screenshot)

📍How to apply

Please download ‘AvaKit’ in Steam.

Please test several features in AvaKit with your own avatar.

Please take couple of full screenshots (like images below) and videos.

Upload your screenshots and videos on the #event channel in AvaKit Discord server, Twitter with a #AvaKit_screenshot hashtag, or screenshot&videos section in our Steam Community hub!

📍Result announcement : 22nd May (MON)

🌸Advantage

You’d more likely to be chosen if you upload both screenshots and videos.

You’d more likely to be chosen if you upload your works both in official Discord and Twitter.

⚠️Caution

This event will be implemented all in Steam, Discord and Twitter. Please make sure to include #AvaKit_screenshot or #AvaKit hashtags for us to check when uploading in Twitter.

for us to check when uploading in Twitter. Image format: .jpg & .png / Video format: .mp4 & .mov

We recommend resoultion higher than 1920 x 1080 px for both screenshots and videos.

for both screenshots and videos. Derivatives works such as images, videos to participate in this event can be used for protomitng AvaKit without the limitation of time and location, and it can introduced in AvaKit official website, official SNS channel and so on.

If your derivative work is gauged to be inappropriate for the event fo AvaKit due to copyright infringement, embezzlement or any other related reasons, your images and videos might not be uploaded.



