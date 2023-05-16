 Skip to content

HUMANKIND™ update for 16 May 2023

[1.0.22.3840] "Vauban Update Patch 1" Version Notes

Last edited by Wendy

STEAM WORKSHOP

  • Fixed an issue where the "Upload Map" pop-up could not be closed without actually uploading a map.
  • Fixed an issue where a Mod could not be re-uploaded through the Humankind Mod tool if it was deleted through the Steam Workshop page.
  • Fixed an issue where the UI could break when refreshing mods in certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue where the Description field in Steam Workshop was lacking formating possibilities.
  • Fixed an issue where a recurring "mod mismatch" message was displayed when launching the game after unsubscribing a Mod.

OTHER FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where some custom maps validated by the editor caused an error when starting a new game on it. To fix the issue, Creators need to reopen their map, and go to the territory tab, then the validation tab, to re-validate their maps.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect text was displayed in the "Upload Map" tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip of the Random button was not clear in Multiplayer Lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where a few Game Updates illustrations were in greyscale when all the others were colored.
  • Fixed other minor UI and localization issues.

PARA BELLUM WONDERS PACK FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the Kaiserliche Werft was incorrectly updating its own industry bonus in the Cultural Wonders tab.
  • Fixed an issue where the Kaiserliche Werft wonder tooltip was missing information that it is considered a harbor.
  • Removed "Domestication" technology prerequisite from The Stable of Pi-Ramesses.

