Demo update! 0.8.7: Landing Again

Hey all,
I've just updated the demo!
The demo features changes from 3 months of development:
- 20+ cards reworked, creating more synergy between cards.
- 20+ battles added with adjusted AI, design, and stats.
- Reworked area 1.
- The areas are now semi-linear instead of fully open.
- Changed card locations. More interesting cards in the early game.
- Moved Queen battle event close to starting of the game.
- Enemy AI is now simpler and less random.
- Attack ritual now deals less damage to wraiths.
- Attack ritual now requires no summons on the avatar side to deal 3 damage.
- Hand size increased from 6 to 8.
- Crafting costs rebalanced.
- Player started health reduced from 10 to 5.
- Cards now deal at least 1 damage or have an equivalent effect.
- Removed card effects that completely negate damage.
- Removed card effects that continuously generate health and strength.
- Wraiths now deal less damage and have more health.
- Reworked Invoke ritual: Merged with Chaos Trick.
- Reworked Eternal Motion ritual: Now generates additional warmth per allied summon.
- Reworked Second Wave ritual: Now draws up to 3 cards from the shuffled deck.
- Talisman-type card rework: Now with appropriate animations and better effects.
- Reduced starter shuffled deck size to 10. Can be upgraded to 20 at the rune forge.
- Added "deck vault" feature: Now you can have multiple decks and swap between them.
- New sound effects.
- Tutorial has been improved.
Known issues:
- Sometimes it is not possible to conjure a Soul card. Fixed with restarting the game.
- Minor visual bugs.
- Minor audio bugs as we're currently working on new SFX.
- Pyromancer trophy cannot be unlocked unless required cards are unequipped.
Please check out the demo and let us know what you think.
This update features a lot of huge changes, we are very interested in feedback about it!
Until next time!
