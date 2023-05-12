Demo update! 0.8.7: Landing Again

Share · View all patches · Build 11218464 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

I've just updated the demo!

The demo features changes from 3 months of development:

20+ cards reworked, creating more synergy between cards.

20+ battles added with adjusted AI, design, and stats.

Reworked area 1.

The areas are now semi-linear instead of fully open.

Changed card locations. More interesting cards in the early game.

Moved Queen battle event close to starting of the game.

Enemy AI is now simpler and less random.

Attack ritual now deals less damage to wraiths.

Attack ritual now requires no summons on the avatar side to deal 3 damage.

Hand size increased from 6 to 8.

Crafting costs rebalanced.

Player started health reduced from 10 to 5.

Cards now deal at least 1 damage or have an equivalent effect.

Removed card effects that completely negate damage.

Removed card effects that continuously generate health and strength.

Wraiths now deal less damage and have more health.

Reworked Invoke ritual: Merged with Chaos Trick.

Reworked Eternal Motion ritual: Now generates additional warmth per allied summon.

Reworked Second Wave ritual: Now draws up to 3 cards from the shuffled deck.

Talisman-type card rework: Now with appropriate animations and better effects.

Reduced starter shuffled deck size to 10. Can be upgraded to 20 at the rune forge.

Added "deck vault" feature: Now you can have multiple decks and swap between them.

New sound effects.

Tutorial has been improved.

Known issues:

Sometimes it is not possible to conjure a Soul card. Fixed with restarting the game.

Minor visual bugs.

Minor audio bugs as we're currently working on new SFX.

Pyromancer trophy cannot be unlocked unless required cards are unequipped.

Please check out the demo and let us know what you think.

This update features a lot of huge changes, we are very interested in feedback about it!

Until next time!