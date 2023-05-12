 Skip to content

Magic of Spring update for 12 May 2023

Demo update! 0.8.7: Landing Again

Hey all,

I've just updated the demo!

The demo features changes from 3 months of development:

  • 20+ cards reworked, creating more synergy between cards.
  • 20+ battles added with adjusted AI, design, and stats.
  • Reworked area 1.
  • The areas are now semi-linear instead of fully open.
  • Changed card locations. More interesting cards in the early game.
  • Moved Queen battle event close to starting of the game.
  • Enemy AI is now simpler and less random.
  • Attack ritual now deals less damage to wraiths.
  • Attack ritual now requires no summons on the avatar side to deal 3 damage.
  • Hand size increased from 6 to 8.
  • Crafting costs rebalanced.
  • Player started health reduced from 10 to 5.
  • Cards now deal at least 1 damage or have an equivalent effect.
  • Removed card effects that completely negate damage.
  • Removed card effects that continuously generate health and strength.
  • Wraiths now deal less damage and have more health.
  • Reworked Invoke ritual: Merged with Chaos Trick.
  • Reworked Eternal Motion ritual: Now generates additional warmth per allied summon.
  • Reworked Second Wave ritual: Now draws up to 3 cards from the shuffled deck.
  • Talisman-type card rework: Now with appropriate animations and better effects.
  • Reduced starter shuffled deck size to 10. Can be upgraded to 20 at the rune forge.
  • Added "deck vault" feature: Now you can have multiple decks and swap between them.
  • New sound effects.
  • Tutorial has been improved.

Known issues:

  • Sometimes it is not possible to conjure a Soul card. Fixed with restarting the game.
  • Minor visual bugs.
  • Minor audio bugs as we're currently working on new SFX.
  • Pyromancer trophy cannot be unlocked unless required cards are unequipped.

Please check out the demo and let us know what you think.
This update features a lot of huge changes, we are very interested in feedback about it!

Until next time!

