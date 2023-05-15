 Skip to content

Mr. Sun's Hatbox update for 15 May 2023

Patch 1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 11218367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Monday Patch Day!

  • Increase XP earned from raid missions by 50%
  • New effects to indicate that Mr Moon is immune to most damage
  • Fixed bug: Cancelling spec ops doesn't clear equipment
  • Fixed bug: Arrows and toy arrows add to notification icon over Armory even though you can't upgrade them
  • Fixed bug: Swapping unit out via support console resets their health
  • Fixed bug: Bad Hat Hair quirk prevents you from putting on multiple hats

If you've discovered a bug please feel encouraged to post here on the Steam forums or contact us directly, including your player log at: kenny@kennysun.com. Just put "BUG" in the subject bar.

Your logs (Player.log and Player-prev.log) should be in "C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Kenny Sun\Hatbox.

That's all for today, thank you for your continued support and the positive reviews which are helping us to reach new players!

