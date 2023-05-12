0.9.1 Preview Build now Live on Beta Branch

tl;dr; New Alien Minion, touch input changes
Hi All,
The preview build for the 0.9.1 patch is now available on the beta branch. I think this new minion will make the run feel incredible unique if you find it during your runs. Let me know what you think about the balance and visual clarity as I think it might need to be adjusted. I am also working to address a bug where the game will sometimes crash when starting a new run, please let me know if you encounter this bug.
You can message me with ideas or bugs on the Official Discord or via the Steam discussion boards and I will likely implement your idea!
Much love,
Aarimous
0.9.1 Beta Patch Notes #1
- New Minion Ability: Alien Minion : Spawn an alien minion in an adjacent tile. During the movement phase the alien will create a portal making the tile a selectable movement tile. Selecting the portal will teleport the player to the portal. The player deals melee damage to enemies it collides with. When the player reaches the portal it will expand and deal damage to enemies in adjacent tiles.
- Adjusted how the input is handled for mouse and touch screen. For mouse nothing will practically change, but for touch screen it will now function as expected. When using a touch screen the tile selection icon will sometime remain on the tile since touching the screen moves where the game thinks the mouse cursor is, I couldn't easily fix this so for now it's just part of the game.
