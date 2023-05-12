0.9.1 Preview Build now Live on Beta Branch

tl;dr; New Alien Minion, touch input changes

Hi All,

The preview build for the 0.9.1 patch is now available on the beta branch. I think this new minion will make the run feel incredible unique if you find it during your runs. Let me know what you think about the balance and visual clarity as I think it might need to be adjusted. I am also working to address a bug where the game will sometimes crash when starting a new run, please let me know if you encounter this bug.

You can message me with ideas or bugs on the Official Discord or via the Steam discussion boards and I will likely implement your idea!

Much love,

Aarimous

0.9.1 Beta Patch Notes #1