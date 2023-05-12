 Skip to content

The Last Saintess update for 12 May 2023

Bug fixes for Friday, May 12

Last edited by Wendy

-Artifact, Berserker's Armor - Fixed a damage drop bug
-Artifact, Shock Sinker - Fixed a probability bug
-Artifact, Ring of Restoration - No HP regeneration bug fixed
-Fixed a bug where Resist, Attract, and Healing Wave skills were not excluded from Clair skill management
-Fixed a bug where level up after 1 hour in Challenge Mode would freeze.

We'd like to thank our users for reporting bugs on the forums.
We were able to fix it quickly.
Thank you.
We're working on version 1.3, which will include a third Challenge mode map, so stay tuned for that.

