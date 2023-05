Share · View all patches · Build 11218176 · Last edited 12 May 2023 – 12:59:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Secret Neighbor peeps!

Have you been waiting for news? Sure you have, and we’re ready to share some today! Join us to ask your questions and hang out during our low-key Q&A session, which is going to happen around 9:00 - 10:00 AM PST on Discord.

Bring some 🍪 & 🥛and jump into the Secret Neighbor room in Discord to have a little chat!

See you there!