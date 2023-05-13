Afterimage v1.0.5 patch notes

Greetings all players!

Our second patch containing multiple adjustments, improvements, and fixes is now available to download. Please update the game to the latest version for the best possible experience.

Full patch notes are listed below:

Adjustments:

Adjusted the visuals of some cutscenes

Adjusted the sort order of Beastiary

Adjusted the distribution number and areas of the enemy “Prismbone Guard”

Adjusted the map “Teardrop” and fixed some mechanism icons in its sailing mode

Adjusted the map “Forest Foregone” and changed the visual of one certain secret place in it

Adjusted the map “Goliathfall” and changed the visual of one certain secret place in it

Adjusted the map “Heart of Veins” and changed the visual effect of one certain Echo in it

Adjusted the starting point of level “Chapter 9” for character “42” to make it more reasonable

Adjusted the dialogues of NPC “Samsare” and optimized the quest guidance

Adjusted the standing animation of NPC “Stanley”

Adjusted the limit of adding markers on map, now it has a limit of 500 instead of 200

Adjusted the controls of weapon arts with combos related to Special Move 1 and the down-kick ability of Afterimage “Left-wing feather of Windwalker”

Adjusted the size of combat trigger area for boss “Crystallized Wolf”

Adjusted the size of combat trigger area for boss “Flaming Wolf”

Adjusted the size of combat trigger area for boss “Jade, the Knowledgable”

Adjusted the display of Talent Points in Talent menu, now it shows as “Talent Points used/Total Talent Points”

Adjusted the AI of boss “Gongor” to avoid the boss from using inevitable moves in certain situations

Adjust font size for all languages under Latin letters

Adjust the process of deleting savefiles

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where background music may overlap when returning to the main menu in sailing mode

Fixed an issue where some portraits and character names are displayed wrong in certain dialogues

Fixed an issue where some places have wrong visuals

Fixed an issue where some platforming challenges lack invisible temporary savepoints

Fixed an issue where the game crashes in certain situations

Fixed an issue damage mechanisms did not align with visual performance

Fixed an issue where some elevators have wrong initial positions

Fixed an issue where some enemies in Beastiary do not show their whole droplists

Fixed an issue where the experience ball left after death will dislocate after exiting to main menu during a combat room battle

Fixed an issue where the deadzone value does not work properly when using the downkick ability with a controller

Fixed an issue where being defeated in the battle of one certain ending will cause teleporting to the last-sailed map instead of last-saved savepoint.

Fixed an issue where the background music does not pause during some cutscenes.

Fixed an issue where sometimes cutscenes cannot be skipped by holding buttons

Fixed an issue where the player will get stuck by certain platforms

Fixed an issue where some weapons have improper descriptions

Fixed an issue where there are some errors in interface description of German

Fixed an issue where the achievement “Afterimage” cannot be achieved

Fixed an issue where in one certain ending, fast and repeatedly attacking one interactive object will cause some dialogues to trigger multiple times

Fixed an issue where teleporting to other places during the battle of certain ending will cause the mechanism that triggers the ending unable to be reset

Fixed an issue where one certain bossfight will not be triggered during one certain ending

Fixed an issue where the character “42” will have improper initial level

Fixed an issue where quickly pressing and confirming the consumable “Resting Potion” during use could result in additional item consumption

Fixed an issue where the dialogues of NPC “Nicole” will not be triggered properly in some situations and fails to grant one certain quest item

Fixed an issue where the collection of NPC “Stanley” does not include Bronze set of weapons

Fixed an issue where the quest “Sword and Light” could not trigger its following quest

Fixed an issue where the quest “The Sword” could not trigger the bossfight again if the player and the boss perish together

Fixed an issue where the quest “Flames of Madness” and “Flames of Fury” could not be updated in some certain situations

Fixed an issue where the weapon “Spore” will disappear after the battle if the player did not pick it up and made compensations for such situation

Fixed an issue where the weapon “Throns” will cause self-damage even if the skill “Fluttering Blossom” hit an enemy

Fixed an issue where the weapon skill “Falling Star” has improper damage type

Fixed an issue where the weapon skill “Descending Waterfall” will cause the player floating when using it on slopes

Fixed an issue where the weapon skill “Prelude” will cause improper damage in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the item “Treasurescope of Se” could display wrong numbers of treasure in the map “Rainbow Plains” and “Goliathfall”

Fixed an issue where the item “Treasurescope of Se” triggers wrong about the treasures

Fixed an issue where the mapname of “Teardrop” and “Nigredo Tower” could not be obtained in game and updated corresponding dialogues as well as making compensations

Fixed an issue where after one certain cutscene in the map “Forest Foregone” teleporting the player back to one savepoint, the Primeval Glyphs did not recharge as the progress saved

Fixed an issue where some flying enemies will fly out of the room in certain combat room of the map “Forest Foregone”

Fixed an issue where the boss “Auss, the Lunatic Mage” will get stuck in combat

Fixed an issue where the petrify skill of boss “Gongor, the Eldritch Fusion” may cause the player unable to move when using weapon skills “Iron Bastion” or “Judgement Cut”

Fixed an issue where the size of combat trigger area of the boss “Gongor, the Eldritch Fusion” could cause combat before entering the combat room and made compensations for situations where the boss was killed improperly and the Afterimage did not drop

Fixed an issue where the some certain skills of the boss “Guider, the Shadow Moon” could cause the boss to disappear

Fixed an issue where certain skills of the boss “Agus, Goliath of Pyro” and “Brandr, the Blazing Blade” could cause the bosses to teleport out of the combat room

Fixed an issue where being hit during certain skills

of the boss “Jade, the Mechanical Ascension” could cause the skill shifting into a sprint skill

Fixed an issue where the experience ball left after death will dislocate during the combat of the boss “Flaming Wolf”

Thank you for all of your comments and suggestions! We'll keep working to improve Afterimage and provide you with a better game experience as well as new content in the coming days!