The Pale Beyond update for 12 May 2023

Patch 1.4.0.2

The Pale Beyond update for 12 May 2023

Patch 1.4.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed game breaking issues on PC for players with their operating system language set to Turkish.

