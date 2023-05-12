Optimized the description of some propertys.
Displays a general name for each profession system.
You can click on the profession column to view the current profession composition.
Treasure box do not disappear at the end of a level but are saved for the next level
When selecting the initial weapon, you can now view the propertys and characteristics of the weapon.
Removed the [freeze] status attached to the ice pick.
You can now view the unlocking requirements of hidden professions on the Collection management screen.
Fixed a BUG where wild boar would get stuck due to high attack speed.
D-World Gate update for 12 May 2023
ver 1.3 Update
